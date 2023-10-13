ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $110.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.68. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

