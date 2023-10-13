On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $101.27

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.27 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.20). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.21), with a volume of 335,034 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 260 ($3.18).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,900.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, insider Simon Cooper acquired 2,823,862 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £2,484,998.56 ($3,041,613.90). Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

