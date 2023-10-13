One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

One Stop Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OSS opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.71.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSS shares. TheStreet downgraded One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $570,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,129,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 32.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in One Stop Systems by 36.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Further Reading

