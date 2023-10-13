One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
One Stop Systems Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OSS opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.71.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSS
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $570,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,129,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 32.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in One Stop Systems by 36.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than One Stop Systems
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.