Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.91

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $143.91 and last traded at $143.21, with a volume of 39938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.78.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,414,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

