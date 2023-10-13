Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Short Interest Update

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORGNW opened at $0.08 on Friday. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGNW. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the period.

Origin Materials Company Profile

origin is a materials company based in sacramento, california. origin tackles hard problems in materials in service of the world’s great companies. origin’s technology produces bio-based intermediates from lignocellulosic (second generation) raw materials. origin’s intermediates can be used to make new polymers, surfactants, and carbon blacks, each with differentiated performance.

See Also

