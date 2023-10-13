Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $89.00 at Bank of America

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.73.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.5 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.