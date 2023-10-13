Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $261.25

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $261.25 and last traded at $259.93, with a volume of 436259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.29 and its 200-day moving average is $223.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

