Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 336,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 91,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Pan Global Resources Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

