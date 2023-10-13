Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $577,707. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 66.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28,784.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 99,307 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $239,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.