Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $15.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,492,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,684,000 after purchasing an additional 565,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,078,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,168,000 after purchasing an additional 407,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

