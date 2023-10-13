Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 10,617 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 150,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,184,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,010,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.