Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Down 26.8% in September

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.85%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 561,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 215,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares during the period. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Stories

