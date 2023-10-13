PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

