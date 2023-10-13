PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.98

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 60037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Several research firms have commented on PETQ. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

PetIQ Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $624.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $314.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.19 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,283,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,466,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PetIQ by 199.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 700,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 955,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,728 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

