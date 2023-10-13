PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) PT Raised to $38.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGTI. StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.95 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.15%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,341,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,317,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,550. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 384,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 181,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

