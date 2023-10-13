Piper Sandler Lowers Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target to $4.00

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 139.52% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a negative net margin of 393.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,673,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

