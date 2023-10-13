Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,343.00

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,343 ($16.44) and last traded at GBX 1,365 ($16.71), with a volume of 4642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,367 ($16.73).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.15) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Plus500

Plus500 Price Performance

Plus500 Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 554.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,407.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,499.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.32. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,074.69%.

Plus500 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.