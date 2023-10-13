Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,343.00

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,343 ($16.44) and last traded at GBX 1,365 ($16.71), with a volume of 4642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,367 ($16.73).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.15) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.
Plus500 Price Performance
Plus500 Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.32. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,074.69%.
Plus500 Company Profile
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.
