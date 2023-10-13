Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.11

Shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.25. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 25,649 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

