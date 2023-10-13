Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 7.7% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $469.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.45.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

