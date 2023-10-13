QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

QuantumScape Trading Down 3.8 %

QS stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.25. QuantumScape has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 76,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $524,272.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $451,201.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,112.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 76,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $524,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,414. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 141,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

