Quilter Plc Sells 15,536 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,536 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,013,403,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 49,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ raised its holdings in Apple by 17.8% during the second quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 1,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 689,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.8% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 68,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $180.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

