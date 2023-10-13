R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Lowered to $20.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCM. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

