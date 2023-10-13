RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RADCOM by 224.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in RADCOM by 209.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RADCOM in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RADCOM Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.17 and a beta of 0.85. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Stories

