Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Update

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of RPID stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 316.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPID. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.