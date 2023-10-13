Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Update

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of RPID stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 316.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Rapid Micro Biosystems
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
