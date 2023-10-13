Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 109.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RYAM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RYAM

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 8.9 %

RYAM opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 54.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 207,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 72,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.