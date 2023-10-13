Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $915.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $912.00 to $915.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $898.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $838.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $821.90 and its 200-day moving average is $783.00. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

