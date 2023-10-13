Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,918.41

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,918.41 ($35.72) and last traded at GBX 2,905 ($35.56), with a volume of 3151043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,858 ($34.98).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($37.94) to GBX 3,170 ($38.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Investec upgraded Relx to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($34.88) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,270 ($40.02) target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($33.90) to GBX 2,860 ($35.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,752.44 ($33.69).

Relx Stock Up 0.5 %

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,677.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,607.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30. The firm has a market cap of £55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3,141.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 6,021.51%.

Insider Transactions at Relx

In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox acquired 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,604 ($31.87) per share, with a total value of £24,738 ($30,279.07). Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

