RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Raised to $240.00 at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $215.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.27. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $129.41 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

