Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Stephens increased their price target on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Renasant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RNST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Renasant Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Renasant by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Renasant by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Renasant by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 486.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.