Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Stephens increased their price target on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on RNST
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant
Renasant Trading Down 1.4 %
RNST stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
Renasant Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.53%.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Renasant
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.