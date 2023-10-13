Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brunswick (BC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brunswick (NYSE: BC):

10/11/2023 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/3/2023 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2023 – Brunswick is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Brunswick was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2023 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Brunswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Brunswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $94.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $92.00.

9/11/2023 – Brunswick was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $109.00.

8/17/2023 – Brunswick is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brunswick Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BC opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Brunswick Co alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 246.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.