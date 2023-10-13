Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.