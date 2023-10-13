Reviewing Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Daqo New Energy and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus price target of $46.43, suggesting a potential upside of 71.75%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $3.43 billion 0.61 $1.82 billion $13.75 1.97 Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million 0.33 -$19.75 million ($178.00) -0.01

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 31.45% 16.65% 14.38% Ascent Solar Technologies -9,484.43% -7,017.74% -167.64%

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.