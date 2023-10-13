Reviewing FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) & Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -88.27% -30.47% -16.50% FitLife Brands 9.73% 23.31% 14.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and FitLife Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $174.88 million 1.36 -$1.36 billion ($0.52) -0.97 FitLife Brands $28.80 million 3.01 $4.43 million $0.77 25.32

Risk & Volatility

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis. Aurora Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aurora Cannabis and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus price target of $4.05, indicating a potential upside of 705.97%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Aurora Cannabis on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, the Caribbean, South America, and Israel; supply of propagated vegetables and ornamental plants in North America; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. In addition, the company cultivates and sells dried cannabis, cannabis oils, capsules, edible cannabis, cannabis extracts, and soft gels, which are ingested in various ways, including smoking, vaporizing, and consumption in the form of oil, capsules, edibles, and extracts; and provides dried flowers, vapes, dried milled strains, strain-specific extracts, strain specific cannabis oils, and concentrates. Further, it offers recreational cannabis products, such as flowers, vapes, ingestibles, concentrates, extracts, and CBD products; and patient counseling and outreach services. The company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being, and Greybeard, as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7; and medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, Pedanios, Bidiol, and CraftPlant. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Leduc, Canada.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

