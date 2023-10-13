Reviewing Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 1 2 0 0 1.67 Repay 0 5 4 0 2.44

Repay has a consensus target price of $10.41, indicating a potential upside of 64.70%. Given Repay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A Repay -10.97% 7.12% 4.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Repay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.86 billion 0.48 -$5.97 billion N/A N/A Repay $279.23 million 2.28 $12.84 million ($0.38) -16.63

Repay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Risk & Volatility

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repay beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding, clearing and settlement, e-cash, and digital wallet through its proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. The company serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

