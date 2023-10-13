RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,724.00

Shares of RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,724 ($21.10) and last traded at GBX 1,823.05 ($22.31), with a volume of 10546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,830 ($22.40).

RIT Capital Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,899.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,901.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -492.23 and a beta of 0.41.

RIT Capital Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is -1,018.77%.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

