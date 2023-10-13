Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,976 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $250,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

