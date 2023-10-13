Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IDYA. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. SVB Securities began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,577.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,337 shares of company stock valued at $609,580. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

