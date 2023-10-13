RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

RXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get RXO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RXO

Insider Activity at RXO

Institutional Trading of RXO

In related news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,453.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at $233,569.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in RXO by 12.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 937,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in RXO by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Stock Down 0.3 %

RXO stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. RXO has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. RXO had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.