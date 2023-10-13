Scharf Investments LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

