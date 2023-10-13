Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $269.91

Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.91 ($3.30) and traded as low as GBX 261 ($3.19). Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.24), with a volume of 23,094 shares traded.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.60. The firm has a market cap of £182.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,152.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Schroder Income Growth Fund alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,086.96%.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.