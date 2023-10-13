Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $487.95

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 487.95 ($5.97) and traded as low as GBX 484 ($5.92). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 484 ($5.92), with a volume of 166,992 shares trading hands.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 487.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 494.95. The company has a market capitalization of £752.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,847.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

