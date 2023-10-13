Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.19

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $4.76. Schroders shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 257 shares changing hands.

SHNWF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 420 ($5.14) to GBX 430 ($5.26) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 538 ($6.59) to GBX 536 ($6.56) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Schroders from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

