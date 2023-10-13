SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised SCYNEXIS from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $2.00 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.21.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.43. SCYNEXIS had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 317.92%. The firm had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.
