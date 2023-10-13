SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised SCYNEXIS from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $2.00 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.21.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.43. SCYNEXIS had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 317.92%. The firm had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

