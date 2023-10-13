SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.30

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.30 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 60.30 ($0.74), with a volume of 1283709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.10 ($0.75).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £684.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,105.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.41.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30,000.00%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

