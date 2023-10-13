Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Sentage Price Performance

Shares of Sentage stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Sentage has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Institutional Trading of Sentage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sentage during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sentage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sentage by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

