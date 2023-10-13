Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $133.80

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133.80 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 113.93 ($1.39), with a volume of 1172155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.30 ($1.40).

Shaftesbury Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Shaftesbury Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Shaftesbury Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.