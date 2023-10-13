Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $64.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -272.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

