Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after purchasing an additional 706,688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,567,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

