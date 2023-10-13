Short Interest in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Drops By 41.1%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the September 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of DUOT stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.68%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software.

