Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Increases By 65.5%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the September 15th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,466.0 days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

Shares of EPWDF stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

